Fresh Israeli strikes kill 26 more people in southern Lebanon

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel launched fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, local media said.

Israeli fighter jets conducted 10 airstrikes in the city of Nabatieh, leaving eight people dead and injuring several others, the state news agency NNA reported.

Six medics were also killed in an airstrike on a center of the Hezbollah-run Islamic Health Authority in the town of Arab Salim.

One more person was killed in another attack in the Bent Jbeil district, the NNA said.

Israeli warplanes also launched airstrikes in several areas near Tyre, killing 11 people and injuring 48 others, the news agency said.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare over Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,600 injured and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.