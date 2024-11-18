4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on tent in Gaza

Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed early Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting their tent in an area designated by Israel as a "safe humanitarian zone" in the southern Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes struck the tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, igniting it and several surrounding tents. Medical sources confirmed that, in addition to the fatalities, several others were injured, with cases ranging from moderate to serious.

The attack underscores the continued violence in Gaza despite Israel's declaration of Al-Mawasi as a "humanitarian safe zone." Local residents have reported that the area has endured numerous deadly airstrikes amid the ongoing Israeli military onslaught.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since October last year despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 103,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.