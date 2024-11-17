South Africa strongly condemns attack on Syria

People check the damage following a reported Israeli strike in the Mazzeh district of Damascus on November 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

South Africa said over the weekend that it condemns in the strongest possible terms Israel's continued acts of aggression on Syria.

"The recent attack of 14 November 2024 in the Damascus suburb of Mazzeh, in proximity to the South African Embassy, other diplomatic missions and United Nations offices, is a blatant disregard of international law and the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Pretoria said this continued aggression undermines regional and international peace and security.

"The more than 120 attacks on Syria since 7 October 2023 have added to the worsening humanitarian crisis currently in the Middle East," it said.

South Africa said that under the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, it calls on the United Nations to hold to account those who are responsible.

South Africa also extended its sympathies and condolences to the government and the people of Syria, particularly the families of those killed in the attacks.

Last December, South Africa also filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice for its continuing genocide in the Gaza Strip.