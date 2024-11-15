6 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza City

Six Palestinians were killed on Friday in Israeli shelling that targeted northern Gaza City.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli attack targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, killing six and injuring several civilians.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive against Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,700 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



