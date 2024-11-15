3 Israelis injured by rockets fired from Lebanon in northern Israel

Three Israelis were injured on Friday after rockets launched from Lebanon landed near the city of Haifa in northern Israel.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the injuries were caused by shrapnel from rockets that struck close to the Kiryat Bialik settlement near Haifa, with all three sustaining minor injuries.

The Israeli army reported that it detected the launch of approximately five rockets from Lebanon toward the Haifa Bay and Upper Galilee regions.

Following the activation of warning sirens in these areas, the Israeli army announced that some of the rockets had been intercepted, while others fell in open areas.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare.

Nearly 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,400 injured and more than 1 million people displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.









