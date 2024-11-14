Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Qatari emir in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with an official ceremony in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Horsemen greeted Al Sani's official vehicle on the street in front of the Presidential Complex, escorting it to the protocol entrance.

President Erdoğan welcomed Al Sani at the main entrance of the complex. After both leaders took their places at the ceremony area, national anthems were played with a 21-gun salute.

Al Sani greeted the Presidential Guard with "Hello, soldiers." The ceremony also featured flags and soldiers representing 16 historical Turkish states. Erdoğan and Al Sani introduced their delegations to one another, shaking hands in front of the Turkish and Qatari flags on the stairs while posing for photos with the press.

Following the ceremony, President Erdoğan and Al Sani moved on to hold bilateral talks. The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance and Treasury Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, MIT President İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Security and Foreign Policy Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin.