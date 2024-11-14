Egypt’s top diplomat, UN envoy discuss Sudan cease-fire efforts

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks in Cairo on Thursday with UN envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra to discuss cease-fire efforts in the war-torn country.

Discussions between the two sides dwelt on the Sudanese crisis and ways to solve the conflict there, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Egypt is keen on preserving Sudan's interests and maintaining its territorial integrity," Abdelatty said.

He said Cairo is engaged in regional and international efforts "to reach a cease-fire and settlement in Sudan to end the suffering of the Sudanese people," according to the statement.

The top diplomat voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Sudan, reiterating Egypt's commitment to "safeguarding Sudan's interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

The UN has repeatedly warned that Sudan is facing the world's worst displacement crisis, as the war shows no signs of ending and the threat of famine looms.