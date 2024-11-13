Lebanese premier, UN official discuss de-escalating tensions with Israel

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the UN official for peace operations on Tuesday discussed de-escalating tensions with Israel and the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, according to local media reports.

Earlier, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix arrived in Lebanon's capital Beirut for a three-day visit, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

During his meeting with Mikati, Lacroix reiterated the importance of enforcing Resolution 1701, which calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

The resolution, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, mandates a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon and Israel, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with the exception of Lebanese army forces and UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops.

Lacroix also met with UNIFIL head Aroldo Lazaro Saenz to review the recent escalation since his last visit in the summer.

The UN official was briefed on the peacekeepers' ongoing efforts to monitor violations, report incidents, and support civilians.

Lacroix is set to visit the UNIFIL operational areas in southern Lebanon to "express solidarity with peacekeepers" and will meet with Lebanese political, military, and diplomatic officials in Beirut.

In recent weeks, several UN peacekeepers have been injured in what the peacekeeping force described as "deliberate" attacks by Israeli forces, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of Hezbollah in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 3,300 people have been killed and over 14,200 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.

















