ISRAELI WARPLANES STRIKE SEVERAL AREAS IN BEIRUTS SOUTHERN SUBURB

Israeli warplanes on Wednesday morning carried out a series airstrikes on areas in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported.

Airstrikes targeted the areas of Haret Hreik, Bir al-Abed, Laylaki and Ghobeiry. The Dar El-Hawraa Medical Center in Haret Hreik was also struck.

The southern suburb, especially the Haret Hreik neighborhood, has come under regular Israeli attacks since October.

Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare since the start of offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 3,300 people have been killed and over 14,200 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

The attacks have forced more than 1 million people to flee their homes, and people are in need of humanitarian aid.









