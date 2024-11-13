Israeli airstrikes kill at least 9, including children, in Gaza’s ‘safe zone’

At least nine people, including children, were killed in two Israeli airstrikes in a designated "safe zone" in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to a medical source.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, leaving eight people dead, including children, the source said.

One person was also killed and several people were injured in another strike near a tent encampment in al-Mawasi, which was designated by the Israeli army as a "safe zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza, the source added.

Witnesses said the airstrikes have caused widespread panic, particularly among women and children.

Wednesday's attacks add to the toll of thousands who have died in this area, where living conditions are minimal.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,700 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.





















