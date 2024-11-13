Hollywood excludes Palestine supporters: Oscar-winning actress fired by her agency

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has revealed that she has struggled to find work in Hollywood due to her support for Palestine, and that many artists in the industry have faced similar job losses.

In a recent interview, Sarandon, who has been an activist for years, explained that she was blacklisted by Hollywood studios following her comments at a pro-Palestinian protest last November. The 78-year-old actress participated in a rally in New York to protest Israel's attacks on Palestine, where she expressed, "No one is free until everyone is free. Palestine's liberation." As a result, she was let go by her talent agency and had projects canceled.

Sarandon shared that after the controversy, her manager dropped her, and she has been unable to land roles in major studio projects. She was also dismissed by United Talent Agency over her comments about Palestine. She added that it wasn't just her, but many other professionals, including security personnel, writers, and artists, who also lost their jobs for expressing similar views.

Sarandon emphasized that many people had lost their jobs since last November, simply for liking a tweet or calling for a ceasefire. When asked if she would ever land another major role in Hollywood, Sarandon responded, "I don't know. I don't think anything will happen from Hollywood."

Despite the controversy, Sarandon continues to call for an end to the violence in Palestine. A prominent figure in Hollywood, Sarandon won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for her role in Dead Man Walking, alongside Sean Penn. She has also starred in iconic films like Atlantic City, Thelma & Louise, and Lorenzo's Oil.