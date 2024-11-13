Egypt says working to halt Israeli onslaught on Lebanon

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Wednesday that his country is working to halt Israel's ongoing onslaught on Lebanon "as soon as possible."

Abdelatty arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut early Wednesday for talks with top officials there, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

"Egypt fully stands by Lebanon, and offers all possible forms of support to help the Lebanese people in this ordeal," the top diplomat said.

He said Egypt is engaged in "contacts with all international and regional sides, including daily contacts with the US, France, the European Union, and Arab brothers to halt this aggression."

"Our goal is to cease the brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon as soon as possible," Abdelatty added.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty will exchange views with Lebanese officials on cease-fire negotiations as well as the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Lebanon.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of Hezbollah in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 3,300 people have been killed, over 14,200 injured and more than 1 million people displaced by the Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.









