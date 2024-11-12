Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed six new ministers on Tuesday in a major cabinet reshuffle.

The changes saw the appointment of Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as a deputy prime minister and minister of state for defense affairs, according to a statement released by his office, the Amiri Diwan.

Lolwah Al-Khater, who currently serves as minister of state for international cooperation, was named an education minister.

The reshuffle also included appointing new health, commerce, social development, and transport ministers.

The reshuffle came a week after Qatari voters cast ballots in a referendum on a set of constitutional amendments that included replacing legislative elections for the Shura Council with appointed roles.



