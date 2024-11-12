Israel Defence Minister Katz: In Lebanon there will be no ceasefire, will continue to hit Hezbollah

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said on X on Tuesday that during a meeting with military officials, he reiterated that Israel will continue hitting Hezbollah with full force and that there will be no ceasefire.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.