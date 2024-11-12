At least 10 killed in Israeli airstrike on ‘safe zone’ in Gaza’s Khan Younis

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 Palestinians and injured several others on Monday in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, targeting a rest area near tents housing displaced civilians.

The Israeli military had previously designated the area, located in the Al-Mawasi neighborhood, as a "safe zone."

The strike hit a rest stop located outside the southern gate of Asdaa Resort, where many displaced families had sought shelter, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses reported that the "Happy Time" rest area, situated on a main street north of Route 5 in Al-Mawasi, is frequented by displaced residents for internet access.

Since the onset of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, thousands of Palestinians have faced forced displacement under fire, often directed toward zones deemed "safe" by the Israeli army.

However, Palestinian officials say that these so-called "safe zones" have repeatedly been targeted, transforming them into deadly zones, particularly for those seeking shelter from war.

Palestinian and UN officials have repeatedly said that Gaza lacks genuinely safe zones, disputing the Israeli military's classifications.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed over 43,600 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.



















