At least 28 casualties after Israeli airstrike on northern Lebanon

At least 28 people were killed or injured Monday after an Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon targeting a building in the village of Ain Yaaqoub in the Akkar region.

Eyewitnesses and medical sources reported that the attack struck a building housing several displaced people.

Several individuals were trapped under the rubble, with ambulances arriving at the site, the same sources added.

Lebanon's official news agency, NNA, confirmed the initial toll, saying that the 28 people included Syrian nationals, displaced Lebanese, and residents of the village.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.



















