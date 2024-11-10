Syria says new Israeli strike targets residential building in Damascus

Syrian authorities reported a new Israeli airstrike in the capital Damascus on Sunday.

The state news agency SANA said fatalities and injuries were reported in the attack that targeted a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area in Damascus countryside.

No specific figure, however, was provided.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli army of the attack.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee previously claimed on X that Israel had targeted weapons warehouses and facilities used by the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Syria.

Israel, which rarely comments on military operations, has conducted airstrikes in Syria since 2011, focusing on Iranian and Syrian forces and Hezbollah targets.

The recent airstrikes highlight continuing regional tensions amid Israel's ongoing military offensives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.





















