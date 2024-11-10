 Contact Us
Sky News removes tweet on Israeli football fans chanting racist slogans

Sky News deleted a tweet reporting on Israeli fans shouting racist anti-Arab slogans and tearing down Palestinian flags before a Nov. 7 UEFA Europa League match in Amsterdam. The incident, which saw Israeli fans clashing with Palestinian supporters, led to at least 62 detentions and sparked accusations of censorship from some on social media.

Published November 10,2024
UK-based Sky News deleted a tweet about Israeli fans shouting racist remarks before a UEFA Europa League match was played earlier this week in Amsterdam.

"Maccabi Tel Aviv fans tore down Palestinian flags and chanted racist anti-Arab slogans," said the deleted tweet. It is unclear when it was deleted.

Some on social media reacted to the removal of the footage after sharing it. They said the news outlet was censoring itself.

"The video explains the truth about the Israeli football hooligans who went on a racist rampage in the city this week," Asa Winstanley, an investigative journalist of Jewish origin, wrote on X.

- ISRAELI FANS HAD PROVOKED INCIDENTS, CAUSED INCIDENTS

Israeli fans attacked and provoked Palestinian supporters before and during the Nov. 7 match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Dutch capital.

During a minute of silence for victims of floods in Spain before the match, Israeli fans continued to whistle protests, chant and shouted anti-Arab slogans.

At least 62 people have been detained so far in incidents.