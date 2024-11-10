Netanyahu says he spoke with Trump 3 times in past few days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump three times in the past few days to "further enhance" the alliance between the two countries.

"In recent days, I have spoken three times with US President-elect Donald Trump. These were very good and important talks designed to further enhance the steadfast bond between Israel and the US," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We see eye-to-eye on the Iranian threat in all its aspects, and on the dangers they reflect. We also see the great opportunities facing Israel, in the area of peace and its expansion, and in other areas," he added.

Netanyahu had congratulated Trump after his victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election, describing it as "history's greatest comeback!" and a "huge victory."

During his first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Trump offered unwavering support to Israel, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He also imposed sanctions on Iran and withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

















