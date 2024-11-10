Neglect, starvation add to misery of Palestinian detainees in Israel’s Negev Prison

Israeli policies of medical neglect and starvation are worsening the plight of Palestinian detainees in the Negev Prison in southern Israel, a Palestinian commission said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs cited testimonies of Palestinian detainees about their bad conditions in the detention camp.

It cited the case of Mohammed Suleiman Ghanem, a 29-year-old Palestinian from Anabta town near Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, who was detained since Aug. 31, 2023.

Ghanem suffers from a neurological disorder and experiences frequent episodes of dizziness and fainting, lasting up to 30 minutes, according to his lawyer.

"Ghanem suffers from severe pain in his left knee as a result of beating and torture inside the prison, leading to significant weight loss of around 45 kilograms," the statement said.

The commission also reported the case of Mahmoud Abdul Aziz Sweiti, 50, who suffers from scabies at the prison without receiving any medical treatment. The Palestinian man has been jailed since 2007.

"Sweiti does not receive any kind of treatment from the prison clinic, nor have any winter clothes or blankets," it added.

According to the commission, another detainee, Rafat Salem, 35, also suffers from blood sensitivity issues and back disc problems without receiving any medical attention.

It also cited Raed Abdul Rahim Sous, a 24-year-old detainee who suffers from severe joint pain in his back, which has rendered him unable to walk on his left leg.

The commission highlighted that these testimonies reflect a broader pattern of "medical neglect and starvation" that has intensified since Oct. 7, 2023.

Currently, around 11,600 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, excluding detainees from Gaza held in military camps, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. The onslaught has killed over 43,600 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.





















