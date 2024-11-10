Israeli warplanes launch fresh airstrikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa

The Israeli army launched fresh airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon on Sunday amid a massive air campaign on the country.

Fighter jets conducted two airstrikes in the town of Sohmor in western Bekaa and a third in Machghara, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

Two more airstrikes targeted Libbaya town in western Bekaa, the broadcaster said.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.