UN force in Lebanon says Israeli army destroyed fence, structure in southern Lebanon

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Friday that the Israeli army destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure at one of its sites in the Ras Naqoura area in southern Lebanon.

"Yesterday two IDF (Israeli army) excavators and one IDF bulldozer destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure in a UNIFIL position in Ras Naqoura," UNIFIL said in a statement. "In response to our urgent protest, the army denied any activity was taking place inside the UNIFIL position.

It noted that the Israeli army's "deliberate and direct destruction of clearly identifiable UNIFIL property is a flagrant violation of international law and (UN) resolution 1701"

Resolution 1701, which was adopted Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line -- the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel -- and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

"We again remind the Israeli army and all actors of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times," it said.

UNIFIL noted that "since Sept. 30, the Israeli army has repeatedly demanded that peacekeepers leave their positions near the Blue Line 'for their safety.'"

"Yesterday's incident, like seven other similar incidents, is not a matter of peacekeepers getting caught in the crossfire, but of deliberate and direct actions by the army," it said.

Five peacekeepers were injured Thursday in an Israeli strike near a military checkpoint in Sidon in southern Lebanon.

In recent weeks, several UNIFIL soldiers have been injured in Israeli attacks, which the peacekeeping force has described as "deliberate." The incidents have sparked widespread international condemnation. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto even labeled one of the attacks as potentially a "war crime."

In response to the attacks, Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Danny Danon, proposed that UNIFIL relocate 5 kilometers (3 miles) north within Lebanese territory.

In reply, Farhan Haq, deputy UN spokesperson, said, "UNIFIL is carrying out its duties in accordance with its mandate and will continue to remain at its current position."

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.














