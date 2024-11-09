ISRAELS ATTORNEY GENERAL GIVES AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE NETANYAHU FOR OFFICE LEAKS

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara permitted authorities to investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office for the leak of secret security documents from his office, local media said Friday.

The security scandal comes as Netanyahu's government is facing a series of political and security crises, including the dismissal of defense chief Yoav Gallant, which has triggered significant opposition, as well as Israel's attacks against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The Maariv newspaper said the green light by Baharav-Miara means that investigating authorities are also allowed to investigate Netanyahu.

If the investigation finds involvement by Netanyahu in any security-related cases, investigators must halt the probe until they obtain permission again to continue from the Attorney General, according to Israeli legal procedures.

Netanyahu's office is yet to comment on the report by Maariv.

Israeli domestic security agency, Shin Bet, announced the arrest Sunday of four people, including a spokesperson for Netanyahu, concerning security documents leaks related to the war on Gaza.

The Haaretz newspaper also published Sunday details of a scandal involving Netanyahu that is related to the appointment of a spokesperson who took part in "sensitive security sessions."

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023. The ensuing Israeli response has killed more than 43,500 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.





















