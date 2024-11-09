Israeli airstrikes damage Lebanese University buildings in Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb Friday night caused severe damage to some buildings at the Lebanese University, state media reported.

Some buildings of the faculties and laboratories at the Rafik Hariri campus in the Hadath area sustained extensive damage, National News Agency said on Saturday.

Bassam Badran, the university president, told reporters that the institution "will remain resilient in the face of Israeli war machinery."

"These attacks will not deter it from continuing its mission of education and community service," he added.

Badran said the university started the 2024-2025 academic year a few days ago, offering remote learning across all its branches and institutes.

The Rafik Hariri campus is one of the largest complexes of the Lebanese University, housing many of its faculties, including science, engineering, medicine, pharmacy, and others.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









