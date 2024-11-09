Israel launches airstrikes in northern Syria

The Israeli military launched airstrikes on several military positions in northern Syria, including Aleppo and Idlib.

Syrian state news agency, SANA, said the attacks took place at around 12.45 a.m. local time (2145GMT) with some points in rural Idlib and Aleppo hit by Israeli forces.

A Syrian military source said the Sfireh district in Aleppo was a target, with damage reported and soldiers injured.

Although no official statement has been made by Israel regarding the attacks, Israeli military operations in Syria have been ongoing since the onset of a civil war in 2011.

Israel has frequently targeted Iranian-backed groups and Syrian military positions. Iranian-backed groups are known to use facilities in Aleppo , such as the scientific research center in the Sfireh area, for weapons production, including rockets.

The recent airstrikes highlight continuing regional tensions and Israel's ongoing military actions in Lebanon and Syria.