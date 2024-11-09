Israel claims 10 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay

The Israeli army on Saturday claimed that 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay in northern Israel.

According to an army statement on X, some of the rockets fired in the morning were successfully intercepted while some fell in open areas.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that one of the rockets landed in an open area near Kiryat Bialik in Haifa Bay.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in the cities of Acre, Kfar Masaryk, and the industrial area of Sha'ar HaNegev, as well as in Ein HaMifratz and Kiryat Bialik.

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that five more rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the city of Safed in Upper Galilee. The Israeli army intercepted some of the missiles, while others landed in open fields without causing injuries.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









