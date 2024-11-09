14 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least 14 more Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Saturday when Israeli airstrikes targeted a school and a tent sheltering displaced people in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Medical sources at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told Anadolu that they received the bodies of nine people killed in an Israeli attack on a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis.

Separately, five more Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike targeting the Fadi Al-Sabah School, which had been used as a shelter for displaced families on Yafa Street, east of Gaza City. The injured and deceased were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 43,500 Palestinians and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.