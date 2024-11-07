Turkish firm Karmod to support quake recovery with prefab facilities for contractors

Turkish prefabricated building company Karmod will establish site facilities for contractors building permanent housing in the country's southeastern region hit by powerful earthquakes last year, the company announced on Wednesday.

Karmod CEO Mehmet Cankaya said the company is supporting reconstruction efforts by providing prefabricated and container-based site structures for firms working in the region.

"We are not only preparing permanent homes but also setting up site facilities for mass housing contractors," Cankaya said.

From the early days following the earthquake, Karmod has been active in the area, initially addressing urgent shelter needs by sending thousands of container units, he said.

Later, he added, the company supported economic revitalization by constructing commercial shops in Hatay, Adiyaman, Kahramanmaras, and Osmaniye.

Besides other projects, Cankaya said Karmod has continued to build safe steel-framed houses in the area.

"We are steadily advancing the construction of permanent steel homes and now also supplying prefabricated and container site facilities for firms involved in the region's reconstruction," he added.

He recalled that Karmod delivered prefabricated and container site facilities for the workers of a construction company operating on the sidelines of Turkish real estate investment company Emlak Konut.

"The two-story, 780-square-meter prefabricated office is now in use by the contractor's project managers, including positions for the project manager, site supervisor, safety officer, and heads of electrical and mechanical departments," Cankaya said.

Karmod also installed a two-story, 560-square-meter container dormitory with 20 separate rooms, each equipped with a mini kitchen, toilet, and shower, designed for engineering staff, according to the CEO.



