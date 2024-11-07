Al-Qassam Brigades kill, injure Israeli soldiers during attack in northern Gaza

 Contact Us
The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, announced on Thursday that its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Published November 07,2024
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday that its fighters have killed and injured Israeli soldiers near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Al-Qassam fighters "detonated a thunderous device against an infantry Zionist force after it entered one of the buildings surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, causing casualties," the group said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Israeli military data revealed that 10 soldiers were injured in Gaza and southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 43,500 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.