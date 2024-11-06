Israel reports rocket, drone attacks from Lebanon, Iraq amid rising regional tension

The Israeli army reported the launch of 70 rockets from Lebanon and a drone from Iraq on Wednesday as regional tension continues to simmer.

Israeli daily Haaretz, citing a military statement, said 70 rockets were detected from Lebanon since Wednesday morning.

The army, meanwhile, said its fighter jets intercepted a drone coming from the east, a term used by the Israeli military to describe attacks from Iraq.

Air-raid sirens went off in the Netiv HaAsara settlement near the border with the Gaza Strip, in what the military called a "false alarm."

Regional Tension has escalated amid an Israeli air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, where nearly 43,400 people have been killed since last year.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.



















