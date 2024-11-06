Gaza 'genocide will not end by itself’: Palestinian envoy to UN

The Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, on Wednesday described Israel's ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as "long-running attempts to liquidate the question of Palestine."

Mansour, at a UN General Assembly session on UNRWA, described an "open assault" by Israel on the UN, specifically targeting UNRWA, which he called "the backbone of the international humanitarian response in Gaza."

Mansour emphasized that Israel's assault targets "the Palestinian civilian population and all those who try to help it survive."

He stressed that UNRWA's mandate is vital, stemming from the UN's "permanent responsibility towards the question of Palestine," and the agency is "indispensable and irreplaceable."

"This genocide will not end by itself. Every state represented here and the UN as a whole have a duty to stop it. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are facing imminent death as we speak," he said.

He questioned Israel's legitimacy as a UN member while violating the body's principles. "How can Israel lead such an assault against the UN … and still call itself a member?" he asked.

Mansour demanded decisive international action, urging the preservation of UNRWA and the protection of Palestinian refugees.

"We must act collectively and decisively to preserve UNRWA, enable it to fulfill its mandate and defeat any attempts to destroy it," he added.