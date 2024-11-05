Israeli army withdraws several brigades from southern Lebanon: Report

The Israeli army withdrew several brigades from southern Lebanon amid expectations of a possible cease-fire soon, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

The brigades were withdrawn for refresher training based on an assessment of officials participating in cease-fire negotiations that a deal could be reached within a week and a half to two weeks, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper did not specify the number of brigades that had been withdrawn from southern Lebanon.

"Ground operations are expected to continue for a few more weeks, while the Israeli army awaits a decision from the political leadership," it said.

The daily reported progress regarding a supplementary document to the cease-fire agreement.

"This document would guarantee Israel freedom of military action in southern Lebanon should the cease-fire mechanism fail," it claimed.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the report.

On Monday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Israel had rejected all proposed solutions for a cease-fire as it continued its attacks across Lebanon.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Friday that the army was nearing the end of the intensive phase of its ground operation in southern Lebanon and was preparing for redeployment amid cease-fire talks.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and nearly 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

