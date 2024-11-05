Israel issues 7,000 draft notices for ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued 7,000 new draft orders Monday for ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredim, citing "urgent wartime needs" and current challenges, according to local media.

The decision followed a meeting between Gallant, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram and head of the Manpower Directorate Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Israel Hayom reported.

At the meeting's conclusion, Gallant approved the military's recommendation to send 7,000 draft notices in the coming days, the paper added.

Since late July, only 900 of the 3,000 Haredim who received draft notices have reported to enlistment offices.

Gallant noted that "the war and current challenges underscore the need for additional soldiers, highlighting an operational requirement that calls for broad national mobilization," Israel Hayom reported.

Earlier Monday, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that the Israeli army urgently requires 7,000 additional troops.

On June 25, Israel's Supreme Court mandated Haredi enlistment in the army, cutting financial aid to religious institutions whose students refuse to serve.

Leading rabbis, viewed as religious authorities within the Haredi community, have called for resistance to the draft, even urging followers to "tear up" draft notices.

The Haredi community, accounting for around 13% of Israel's 10 million residents, traditionally avoids military service, dedicating their lives to studying the Jewish holy book, the Torah.

They argue that joining secular society threatens their religious identity and communal continuity.

Currently, Haredi men at the enlistment age of 18 can defer service annually for religious studies until they reach the age of 26, at which point they are exempt.

Opposition leaders say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised the Shas and United Torah Judaism parties a law exempting Haredim from service to secure their continued support for his coalition.

The draft orders come as Israel continues a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack in October last year by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,260 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









