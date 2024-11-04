ISRAELS HAARETZ DAILY EXPOSES SECURITY SCANDAL INVOLVING NETANYAHU

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz published details of a security scandal involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu related to the appointment of a spokesperson who took part in "sensitive security sessions."

The scandal involved appointing Netanyahu's spokesperson "although he had not passed the security clearance."

It said the spokesperson, whose name was not disclosed, took part in "sensitive security sessions."

Additionally, it reported on Friday that Netanyahu's spokesperson leaked information and documents, some of which were just "lies" about the former head of the Palestinian group Hamas's political bureau, Yahya Sinwar, to foreign newspapers, while other documents contained "serious and sensitive security materials."

The newspaper noted that it is certain that this employee participated in closed and sensitive security consultations and "continued to receive classified information, including transcripts of cabinet meetings."

Israel's Channel 7 said that "military censorship has imposed a ban on publishing regarding this issue or scandal," while Netanyahu is demanding the lifting of the publication ban, claiming a desire for transparency.

The channel confirmed that Netanyahu's spokesperson "did not have any security clearance."

The Israeli Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom reported Friday that an Interior Ministry directive includes halting cooperation with Haaretz due to remarks by its publisher, Amos Schocken.

The ministry has demanded an apology from Schocken for his description of Palestinians.

At a subsequent press conference, Schocken expressed regret for his comments.

"I have reconsidered my words…As for Hamas, they are not freedom fighters," he said.

In his remarks, Schocken criticized Netanyahu's government, saying it "doesn't care about imposing a cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population. It dismisses the costs of both sides for defending the settlements while fighting the Palestinian freedom fighters, which Israel calls terrorists."

He referred to the situation in Gaza as a "second Nakba" or "Catastrophe," alluding to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians in 1948, when Israel was founded, and called for sanctions on Israel, saying that this is the only way to achieve a Palestinian state.

Following Schocken's remarks, Israel's Ministry of Culture and Sports announced that it would immediately cease all advertising and collaborations with Haaretz.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



















