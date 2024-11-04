8 more Israeli soldiers injured as clashes intensify in Gaza, Lebanon

At least eight more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said on Monday.

According to Israeli military figures, four of the soldiers were injured in fighting in Gaza, without specifying where the others were wounded. Previous army statements, however, showed that a number of soldiers were injured in southern Lebanon.

Military figures released by the army showed that some 780 soldiers have been killed and 5,261 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 43,300 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 102,200 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed nearly 3,000 people and injured over 13,300 others since October last year.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.



















