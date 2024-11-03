Palestinian child killed by Israeli army gunfire in southern occupied West Bank

A Palestinian child was shot dead Sunday by Israeli forces in the southern occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society teams transported the 14-year-old child to the hospital, who was injured by Israeli forces in Halhul, a town north of Hebron, the humanitarian organization said in a statement.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the slain child as Naji Al-Baba.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank because of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,200 people, mostly women and children, following an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 768 Palestinians have since been killed and 6,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.















