Lebanon’s top Christian cleric calls for diplomacy to end Israeli war

Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara Bourtos Rai appealed on Sunday to the UN Security Council and the international and Arab communities to diplomatically intervene to reach a cease-fire in Lebanon amid deadly Israeli attacks on the country.

"We are witnessing civilian casualties - men, women, and children - as if we are facing a war of extermination with the latest weaponry and missiles deployed without mercy or compassion," he said during a Sunday Mass in Bkerke in eastern Lebanon.

The patriarch highlighted the extensive damage inflicted by the Israeli offensive, noting the destruction of homes, institutions, and places of worship, as well as the displacement of over 1.5 million people.

"The war has shattered the economy of the Lebanese people, taking their wealth, livelihoods, jobs, and businesses," he said.

"And yet, there is no cease-fire, only more victims, destruction, displacement, and thousands of injuries. How long will this go on? In war, everyone is a loser, defeated, and broken."

Rai issued an urgent call to the UN Security Council and the international and Arab communities to "step in diplomatically to halt the violence and find solutions, for the sake of mercy for Lebanon and its people."

He also warned of the social and economic challenges displacement could bring.

"If left unaddressed, the influx of the displaced could lead to social and economic issues among citizens," he said, going on to call on "friendly nations" to continue sending aid to help mitigate potential conflicts between displaced individuals and residents across Lebanon.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,900 people have been killed and over 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



















