Israeli killed in Hezbollah rocket attack in Nahariya

An Israeli settler died Sunday from wounds sustained from a Hezbollah rocket attack in the northern city of Nahariya last week, according to local media.

Israel's Army Radio said a man, 57, was injured due to shrapnel from a rocket fired by Hezbollah into the city on Oct. 23.

On that day, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a barrage of rockets on the city and the Western Galilee region.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,900 people have been killed and over 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

















