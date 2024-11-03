Israel claims to have killed 2 Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon airstrike

The Israeli army claimed Sunday to have killed two senior Hezbollah commanders in an airstrike in southern Lebanon.

A military statement said Israeli warplanes killed Farouq Amin al-Ashi and Yusuf Ahmad Nun in the border town of Khiam.

The army accused Ashi and Nun of being responsible for numerous rocket attacks on northern Israel.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,900 people have been killed and over 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.