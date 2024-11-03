At least 5 killed as Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes in southern Lebanon

At least five people were killed, and nine others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in Haret Sidon, killing three people and injuring nine others, the ministry said in a statement.

Two more people lost their lives in another strike in the town of Jbal El Botm in southern Lebanon, the state news agency NNA reported.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,900 people have been killed and over 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October, 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.






















