Israel nearing end of ‘intense phase’ of ground offensive in southern Lebanon, military sources say

The Israeli army is approaching the end of its intensive ground offensive in southern Lebanon, Israel's Public Broadcasting Corporation reported late Friday, citing military sources.

"After a month of ground maneuvers, the army is nearing the conclusion of the intense phase in southern Lebanon, as planned by Israeli and Northern Command leadership," the report stated. Thousands of active-duty and reserve soldiers have reportedly been granted leave for recovery.

The broadcaster also indicated that Israel is preparing to redeploy forces along the Lebanese border amid ongoing cease-fire discussions aimed at a potential US-brokered political settlement with the Lebanese government.

Military sources claim the operation has achieved key objectives, including the discovery of Hezbollah infrastructure near the border and the capture of Hezbollah members who have provided valuable intelligence.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during a meeting with UNIFIL's commander, criticized Israel's approach, asserting that diplomatic signals from Israel show "stubbornness" and a continued commitment to aggression.

In related developments, Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that 37 Israeli soldiers have been killed in clashes with Hezbollah fighters in October along the southern Lebanon border.

Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









