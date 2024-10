Vehicles condense along a road as residents of Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek evacuate from the Bekaa Valley city on October 30, 2024, after a statement from the Israeli army spokesperson warning residents of incoming strikes. (AFP)

Strikes rocked the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek and its outskirts on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent reported, hours after Israel issued an evacuation call for the area.

Baalbek mayor Mustafa al-Shall confirmed strikes hit the city and surrounding areas, without providing further details.