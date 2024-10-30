Hezbollah drone hits aviation factory in northern Israel

A Hezbollah drone hit a factory that produces aviation parts in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on Wednesday, causing minor damage, according to local media.

"In the last few minutes, an explosion was heard in the north of the city. Damage was caused to an industrial building, without a siren," a spokesperson for Nahariya city said.

"The issue is under investigation, and the security forces are searching the area."

According to The Times of Israel portal, the factory hit by the drone produces aviation parts.

The army said early Wednesday that a surface-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel exploded in the air.

Another drone fired towards Western Galilee in northern Israel was intercepted by Israeli fighter jets, the army added.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Over 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.









