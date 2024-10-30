France 'strongly' condemns Israeli attack on residential building in Gaza

People search the rubble for missing persons at the site of an Israeli strike a day earlier that hit the Al-Loh family home in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip on October 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

France strongly condemned Israel's attack on a residential building in Gaza that killed almost 100 people, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

At least 93 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the town of Beit Lahia on Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

"France strongly condemns the attack on a building in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Oct. 29, which killed almost 100 people, including women and children," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also condemned "recent Israeli strikes" on hospitals in northern Gaza.

"The siege imposed on northern Gaza must be lifted without delay. France calls for the reopening all of the crossing points and a safe, massive, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid," the ministry added.

It further reiterated France's call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

On Tuesday, over 100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in Beit Lahia in two deadly Israeli airstrikes in the town, including one that resulted in the death of 93 Palestinians after a residential building belonging to the Abu Al-Nasr family was bombed in the morning.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping amid a suffocating siege on the area. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.