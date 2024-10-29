Israeli airstrikes on Monday in eastern Lebanon kill 63 people

The Israeli army's airstrikes on Monday in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate in eastern Lebanon left at least 63 people dead and dozens more injured.

"The Israeli killing and destruction machine committed massacres in Baalbek city and across its district on Monday," said the official Lebanese news agency.

It added that the toll from the Israeli airstrikes reached "63 martyrs and dozens of others injured," including women, children, and elderly people.

The report noted that over 30 Israeli airstrikes hit areas across Baalbek on Monday.

Israel has mounted a significant air campaign in Lebanon since late last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, escalating from a year of cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war. It also launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on Oct. 1.









