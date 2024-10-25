Lebanese premier, U.S. secretary of state begin talks in London

The Lebanese Presidency announced Friday that a meeting has commenced between Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London.

The discussions are expected to focus on various issues, mainly the Israeli escalation in Lebanon.

There have been no further details regarding the talks.

On Thursday, Mikati said Israel's ongoing onslaught has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

He noted that the Israeli assault has displaced around 1.4 million people across the country.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.