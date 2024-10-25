Far-right Israelis attempted to enter Gaza Strip: Report

The Israeli army claimed on Friday that it stopped a group of far-right Israelis from attempting to enter the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the group of far-right Israelis breached the security barrier area with the intention of entering Gaza.

The radio quoted the army as saying that the group "reached the area of the separation wall between Israel and Gaza, but did not cross into the enclave."

The army added that it "prevented the group members from entering Gaza and detained several of them."

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









