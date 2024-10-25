4 killed in Gaza shelling targeting civilians, school

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured on Friday in an Israeli attack that targeted a gathering of civilians and a school sheltering displaced individuals in northern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a group of civilians near Al-Qassam Mosque in the Beit Lahia area.

In a separate incident, Israeli artillery targeted the Halima Al-Sadia School in Jabalia, which has been housing displaced residents, resulting in multiple injuries.

Israeli forces laid siege in the north about three weeks ago, attacking from air and ground, surrounding hospitals and refugee shelters, and ordering residents to evacuate.

The overall death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last October is approaching 43,000.