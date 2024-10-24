Qatar to host new round of Gaza cease-fire talks

A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of the destroyed Maghazi Camp Services Club building following an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on October 24, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahman Al Thani said Thursday that Doha will host a new round of Gaza cease-fire talks.

"Two US and Israeli delegations will visit Doha to discuss ways to make a breakthrough in the Gaza cease-fire negotiations," he said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He, however, did not specify a date for the delegations' visit.

Bin Abdelrahman, who is also a foreign minister, said his talks with Blinken took up Gaza mediation efforts and the "day after" plan for the enclave, calling the discussions "constructive."

Qatar is working with Egypt on any initiative aimed at achieving a cease-fire in Gaza, he said, adding that his country hosted meetings with Hamas' political bureau in the last two days.

The Qatari premier condemned Israel's escalation and blockade in northern Gaza and "the systematic bombing of hospitals there," calling for an end to the war on Gaza "as soon as possible."

"There is no justification for targeting journalists in conflict zones, and the excuses for doing this are unacceptable," he continued.

Bin Abdelrahman stressed that the Doha-based Al Jazeera television "operates according to the highest international standards of journalism."

Doha "wants to avoid any escalation in the region and is speaking with all parties to contain the situation," he added.

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have so far failed to yield a cease-fire in Gaza, but Washington maintains that Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week may lead to a breakthrough in talks. Hamas, however, says the conflict will end when Israel stops its military campaign in the blockaded enclave, which has killed more than 42,800 people since last year.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has displaced almost the territory's entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



















