Development Road Project most important strategic cooperation between Iraq, Türkiye: Iraqi official

The Development Road Project is the most significant strategic cooperation between Iraq and Türkiye, said an advisor to the Iraqi prime minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu, Fadi al-Shammari described Iraq-Türkiye relations as "promising," highlighting that the Development Road Project is central to this cooperation. He noted that recent years have seen improvements in bilateral ties, underscored by economic and security agreements aimed at ensuring stability and boosting investment.

COLLABORATION AGAINST COMMON THREATS



Iraq and Türkiye are working together to combat terrorism and safeguard their borders from common threats, al-Shammari said. He added that joint projects in the fields of economy, energy, and trade have begun to yield positive results, contributing to both nations' progress and increasing their mutual trade volume.

Significant strides have also been made in water resource management, with Baghdad and Ankara cooperating to secure mutual interests, al-Shammari noted.

DEVELOPMENT ROAD PROJECT TO DRIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH



Al-Shammari emphasized that the Development Road Project serves as an economic bridge between Iraq and Türkiye. The initiative, he said, will open new horizons for trade and transportation, benefiting both countries by enhancing the circulation of goods and facilitating smoother commercial exchanges.

"This will contribute to sustainable economic development and enhance the living standards of the people," he added.

The project represents a bold step in Iraq's efforts to strengthen economic ties with its neighbors, creating new opportunities for cooperation and regional integration, al-Shammari noted, adding that: "Despite regional tensions, there is renewed hope for progress in implementing this project, supported by an ambitious government vision and strong will."

He also mentioned that authorities are working to complete the logistical requirements for the road's construction. "Iraq's internal security will also be strengthened through professional security forces that provide comprehensive protection for investment projects. The significant stability experienced in Iraq serves as a strong foundation for achieving ambitious goals."

Looking ahead, al-Shammari said: "Overall, the future of relations is promising due to the continued cooperation in various areas, focusing on ensuring stability and development in the region. This will enhance the strength of our partnership in tackling shared challenges."

FOCUS ON REBUILDING AND STABILITY



Al-Shammari affirmed that Iraq is focused on rebuilding and maintaining stability, resisting efforts by Israel to spread conflict in the region.

"Iraq is slowly and calmly seeking ways to avoid getting caught in the spiral of conflict that the occupying Israeli regime is trying to expand. It is focusing its efforts on rebuilding and stability campaigns," he said.

He further explained that the current situation in Lebanon transcends a simple conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Instead, he described it as a broad assault on the Lebanese people, united against the aggression of what he referred to as the "occupying entity." The tension, al-Shammari said, threatens regional stability, including in Iraq.

"The Iraqi government is acting wisely by relying on direct and indirect negotiations to control internal and external factors and prevent the country from being dragged into new regional conflicts. By carefully shaping the country's overall policy, the Iraqi government holds a significant position in maintaining security and stability," he maintained.

"Amid increasing regional challenges, the government is striving to open channels of direct and indirect dialogue to save Iraq from falling into a conflict environment," he added.





















